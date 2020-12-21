 Skip to main content
Recap: Hancock breezes by DuBourg
Bri Collins had a game-high 30 points to lead Hancock to a 53-33 win over DuBourg Monday at DuBourg.

Also finishing in double figures for Hancock was DeAnna Haynes-McGinnist with 11 points. Genesis Rhodes led DuBourg with 17 points. The leading rebounders for Hancock were Ayriel Dought (10) and Dashya Haynes-McGinnist (10).

Hancock (3-0) plays at Brentwood on Tuesday, January 5 at 5:30 p.m. DuBourg (0-1) travels to Windsor (Imperial) on Wednesday, December 30 at 12:30 p.m.

