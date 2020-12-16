Recap: Hancock defeats Affton

Bri Collins notched 21 points and 10 rebounds to propel Hancock past visiting Affton 45-40 Wednesday.
Also finishing in double figures for Hancock was Ayriel Dought with 12 points. Other leading rebounders for Hancock were Dashya Haynes-McGinnist (11) and Ayriel Dought (9).
Hancock (2-0) travels to DuBourg on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Affton (0-6) plays at Bayless on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
