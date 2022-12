Brooklyn Alivernia led the way for Hancock with 14 points. The leading rebounders for Hancock were Amiaya Williams (13) and Hailey McKay (10).

Hancock (1-5) travels to Bayless on Monday at 5:30 p.m. McKinley (0-7) goes on the road to play Medicine and Bioscience on Tuesday, January 10 at 4:30 p.m.