Recap: Hancock handily defeats Brentwood

Mariah Stewart posted 25 points and 16 rebounds to propel Hancock over Brentwood 65-40 Wednesday at Brentwood.
The Tigers dominated the boards, outrebounding the Eagles 54-27. Also finishing in double figures for Hancock was Briana Hoffmann-Collins with 15 points. Danni Diemeke led the way for Brentwood with 11 points and Tranette Hill added 10. The other leading rebounder for Hancock was Sasia Moultrie (18). The leading rebounder for Brentwood was Nya Ellington (12)
Hancock (20-2) plays at Cleveland on Thursday at 6 p.m.