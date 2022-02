Recap: Hancock handily defeats Gateway Science Academy

Also contributing to Hancock's win were Ayriel Dought (9) and Izzy Fujarte (8). Other leading rebounders for Hancock were Brooklyn Alivernia (14), Ayriel Dought (14) and Dasia Williams (12).

Hancock (10-9) goes on the road to play Windsor (Imperial) on Wednesday, February 23 at 7 p.m. Gateway Science Academy (1-11) goes on the road to play Bayless on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.