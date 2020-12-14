Recap: Hancock slips past Crystal City

Bri Collins had a game-high 34 points to lead Hancock to a 60-59 win over visiting Crystal City Monday.
Also finishing in double figures for Hancock was Dashya Haynes-McGinnist with 18 points. The leading rebounder for Hancock was Ayriel Dought (9).
Hancock (1-0) plays at home against Affton on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Crystal City (0-3) travels to Valley Park on Thursday, January 14 at 5 p.m.
