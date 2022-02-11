Recap: Hancock topples Valley Park

Dashya Haynes-McGinnist had a game-high 26 points to lead Hancock to a 43-28 win over Valley Park Friday at Valley Park.
Hancock (9-9) will host Gateway Science Academy on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Valley Park (7-11) visits Bayless on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Dashya Haynes-McGinnist had a game-high 26 points to lead Hancock to a 43-28 win over Valley Park Friday at Valley Park.
Hancock (9-9) will host Gateway Science Academy on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Valley Park (7-11) visits Bayless on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
The Red Knights have won 58 consecutive games and haven't lost since Feb. 8, 2020.
WEBSTER GROVES — Eliza Maupin did her homework.
Civic Memorial center Claire Christeson has missed her senior season with an ACL injury but got on the court briefly Jan. 27 against Triad.
O'FALLON, Mo. — The music could be heard loud and clear Tuesday as it blared from the Fort Zumwalt West girls basketball team's locker room.
Three Breese Central players scored in double figures and the Cougars pulled away in the second half to defeat Freeburg and gain a share of the conference title.
CRYSTAL CITY — Orchard Farm sophomore Payton Meyers used her spare time to dive into some homework.
GLEN CARBON — Father McGivney senior Charlize Luehmann knows her days of domination over little brother Tristan are about to come to a close.
MASCOUTAH — Sophia Loden isn’t playing basketball to set records. Winning games is what most interests the Mascoutah High School junior.
AFFTON — University City junior Nyla Brooks considers math her favorite subject.
KIRKWOOD — It wasn't the start Maison Smith had envisioned.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.