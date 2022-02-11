 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Hancock topples Valley Park

Dashya Haynes-McGinnist had a game-high 26 points to lead Hancock to a 43-28 win over Valley Park Friday at Valley Park.

Hancock (9-9) will host Gateway Science Academy on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Valley Park (7-11) visits Bayless on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

