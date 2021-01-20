 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Hancock tops Villa Duchesne
0 comments

Recap: Hancock tops Villa Duchesne

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Bri Collins had a game-high 47 points to lead Hancock to a 53-42 win over Villa Duchesne Wednesday at Villa Duchesne.

The leading rebounder for Hancock was Dashya Haynes-McGinnist (11).

Hancock (4-4) will host Brentwood on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Villa Duchesne (0-6) travels to Nerinx Hall on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports