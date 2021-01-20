Recap: Hancock tops Villa Duchesne

Bri Collins had a game-high 47 points to lead Hancock to a 53-42 win over Villa Duchesne Wednesday at Villa Duchesne.
The leading rebounder for Hancock was Dashya Haynes-McGinnist (11).
Hancock (4-4) will host Brentwood on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Villa Duchesne (0-6) travels to Nerinx Hall on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
