Recap: Hancock triumphs over Medicine and Bioscience
Hancock triumphed over visiting Medicine and Bioscience 53-8 Monday.

Ayriel Dought led Hancock with 12 points. The leading rebounders for Hancock were Dasia Williams (12) and Hailey McKay (10).

Hancock (3-4) will host DuBourg on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Medicine and Bioscience (0-10) goes on the road to play Metro on Tuesday, January 4 at 6 p.m.

