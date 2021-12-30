 Skip to main content
Recap: Hardin Calhoun downs Carlinville
Hardin Calhoun downed Carlinville 42-35 Thursday at Carlinville.

Jaelyn Hill led the way for Hardin Calhoun with 19 points. Jill Stayton led the way for Carlinville with 23 points.

Hardin Calhoun (4-2) hosts Alton Marquette on Monday, January 17 at 7:30 p.m. Carlinville (6-8) visits Auburn on Monday at 7 p.m.

