Recap: Hardin Calhoun rolls past Gillespie

Hardin Calhoun rolled past Gillespie 56-30 Saturday at Gillespie.
Jaelyn Hill led Hardin Calhoun with 13 points, while Kate Zipprich finished with 12 and Maddie Buchanan added 10. Lauren Bertagnolli was the leading scorer for Gillespie with 9 points and Mia Brawner added 8.
Hardin Calhoun (1-1) plays at home against Williamsville on Monday, December 27 at noon. Gillespie (4-4) plays at Bunker Hill on Monday at 6 p.m.
