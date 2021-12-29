Recap: Hardin Calhoun rolls past Raymond Lincolnwood

Hardin Calhoun rolled past visiting Raymond Lincolnwood 49-23 Wednesday.
Jaelyn Hill led Hardin Calhoun with 11 points. Avery Pope led Raymond Lincolnwood with 11 points.
Hardin Calhoun (3-2) plays at Carlinville on Thursday at noon. Raymond Lincolnwood (1-5) goes on the road to play Gillespie on Thursday at noon.
