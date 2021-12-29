 Skip to main content
Recap: Hardin Calhoun rolls past Raymond Lincolnwood
Hardin Calhoun rolled past visiting Raymond Lincolnwood 49-23 Wednesday.

Jaelyn Hill led Hardin Calhoun with 11 points. Avery Pope led Raymond Lincolnwood with 11 points.

Hardin Calhoun (3-2) plays at Carlinville on Thursday at noon. Raymond Lincolnwood (1-5) goes on the road to play Gillespie on Thursday at noon.

