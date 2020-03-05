Recap: Hazelwood Central beats Hazelwood West
Hazelwood Central beat visiting Hazelwood West 63-46 Thursday.

Mykel Mathews led the way for Hazelwood West with 21 points and Na'Lani Williams added 10. The leading rebounders for Hazelwood West were Na'Lani Williams (12) and Mykel Mathews (10).

