Recap: Hazelwood Central beats Hazelwood West

Hazelwood Central beat visiting Hazelwood West 63-46 Thursday.
Mykel Mathews led the way for Hazelwood West with 21 points and Na'Lani Williams added 10. The leading rebounders for Hazelwood West were Na'Lani Williams (12) and Mykel Mathews (10).
