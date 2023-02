Hazelwood Central got double-doubles from Camirah Foster (10 points, 11 rebounds) and Iyanah Roberson (16 points, 11 rebounds) defeating McCluer 45-26 Thursday at McCluer.

Also finishing in double figures for Hazelwood Central was Cheyenne Beaty with 10 points. The other leading rebounder for Hazelwood Central was Trinity Jones (9).

Hazelwood Central (12-11) goes on the road to play Ritenour on Friday at 5:30 p.m. McCluer (10-10) plays at home against Riverview Gardens on Friday at 5:30 p.m.