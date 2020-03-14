Recap: Hazelwood Central breezes by Troy Buchanan

Hazelwood Central got double-doubles from Sydney Dukes (13 points, 13 assists) and Jakayla Kirk (18 points, 11 rebounds) defeating visiting Troy Buchanan 79-60 Saturday.
The Hawks were seven of 15 (47 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Also finishing in double figures for Hazelwood Central were Tristan Stith (18), Nariyah Simmons (16) and J'Lessa Jordan (14). Maggie Illig led Troy Buchanan with 15 points, while Olivia Mennemeyer finished with 14 and Mackenzie Caldwell added 11.
Hazelwood Central (20-9) plays at home against Rock Bridge on Friday at 6:05 p.m.