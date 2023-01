Hazelwood Central trailed by 22 at halftime and 26 after three quarters but rallied for a 47-32 win over Rosati-Kain Wednesday at John Burroughs.

Brooke Elston was the leading scorer for Rosati-Kain with 13 points and Kyleigh Patrick added 10. The leading rebounder for Rosati-Kain was Brooke Elston (11)

Hazelwood Central (2-8) visits Villa Duchesne on Friday at 7 p.m. Rosati-Kain (4-4) plays at McCluer North on Friday at 5:30 p.m.