Recap: Hazelwood Central triumphs over Jennings

Camirah Foster posted 15 points and 10 steals to propel Hazelwood Central past visiting Jennings 63-10 Thursday.
The Hawks shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of nine shots. Also finishing in double figures for Hazelwood Central were Imori Coats (18), Khloe Banks (10) and Iyanah Roberson (10). The leading rebounders for Hazelwood Central were Alayna Davis (10) and Iyanah Roberson (8).
Hazelwood Central (6-11) visits Riverview Gardens on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Jennings (1-10) goes on the road to play Confluence on Tuesday at 5 p.m.