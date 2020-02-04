Recap: Hazelwood Central triumphs over Pattonville

Hazelwood Central got double-doubles from Sydney Dukes (10 points, 10 rebounds) and J'Lessa Jordan (10 points, 13 rebounds) defeating Pattonville 59-26 Tuesday at Pattonville.
The Hawks were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 10 of 24 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Hazelwood Central were Jakayla Kirk (24) and Tristan Stith (13). The other leading rebounder for Hazelwood Central was Christina Richards (8).
Hazelwood Central (13-8) plays at McCluer on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Pattonville (8-10) hosts Ritenour on Wednesday at 6 p.m.