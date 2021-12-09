Recap: Hazelwood East rolls past Maplewood-RH

Hazelwood East rolled past Maplewood-RH 53-24 Thursday at Maplewood-RH.
The leading rebounders for Maplewood-RH were Jadyn Garneau (12) and Moriah Bolin (11).
Hazelwood East (2-1) travels to Fort Zumwalt East on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Maplewood-RH (0-5) plays at home against Hancock on Tuesday, January 11 at 7 p.m.
