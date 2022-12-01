 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Hazelwood West tops St. Charles

Hazelwood West topped visiting St. Charles 33-21 Thursday.

Hazelwood West (2-1) visits Hazelwood Central on Monday at 5:30 p.m. St. Charles (1-1) will host Warrenton on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

