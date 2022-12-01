Recap: Hazelwood West tops St. Charles StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Dec 1, 2022 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hazelwood West topped visiting St. Charles 33-21 Thursday.Hazelwood West (2-1) visits Hazelwood Central on Monday at 5:30 p.m. St. Charles (1-1) will host Warrenton on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 12-01-2022 Hazelwood St. Charles West STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Waterloo's Gum continues to lift program to another level WATERLOO — The game is called "Knockout." Jansen powers St. Joseph's past host and into Marquette tournament championship CLARKSON VALLEY — Kayla Jansen's size varies from one sport to another. Daughter gets best of father as Okawville downs Nashville in Thanksgiving Tournament NASHVILLE — Haylee Bowers might find a chilly reception on Thanksgiving morning. Oetting nabs family bragging rights with big game in St. Charles' win over St. Charles West ST. CHARLES — Come Thanksgiving, Lorelei Oetting will have some bragging rights at the family dinner table. Recap: O'Fallon handily defeats Castle, Indiana Shannon Dowell had a game-high 25 points to lead O'Fallon to a 57-34 win over Castle, Indiana Saturday at Castle, Indiana. Daily performances Girls Basketball Best Performances from 11/29/2022Scoring Leaders Girls basketball spotlight: O'Fallon's Dowell adds more to an already impressive resume Monday is opening day of the Illinois high school girls basketball season. Recap: Granite City topples Cahokia Emily Sykes had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Granite City over visiting Cahokia 54-40 Monday. Recap: Cor Jesu rolls past Lutheran South Lauren Ortwerth notched 11 points and 11 rebounds to lead Cor Jesu over Lutheran South 69-40 Tuesday at Lutheran South. Box: John Burroughs 53, Eureka 50 1234FinalEureka1111111750John Burroughs101619853