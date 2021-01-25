 Skip to main content
Recap: Hazelwood West triumphs over Hancock
Recap: Hazelwood West triumphs over Hancock

Hazelwood West cruised to a 63-32 win over visiting Hancock Monday.

Bri Collins led the way for Hancock with 30 points.

Hazelwood West (1-0) travels to Clayton on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Hancock (4-6) goes on the road to play Parkway North on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

