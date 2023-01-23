 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Helias triumphs over Maplewood-RH

Helias triumphed over visiting Maplewood-RH 81-16 Monday.

Helias (3-1) plays at home against MICDS on Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. Maplewood-RH (6-8) travels to Lindbergh on Tuesday at 5:25 p.m.

