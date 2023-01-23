Recap: Helias triumphs over Maplewood-RH StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Jan 23, 2023 Jan 23, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Helias triumphed over visiting Maplewood-RH 81-16 Monday.Helias (3-1) plays at home against MICDS on Tuesday at 6:50 p.m. Maplewood-RH (6-8) travels to Lindbergh on Tuesday at 5:25 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 01-23-2023 STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Incarnate Word knocks off Kentucky power Sacred Heart for 83rd successive win Sacred Heart (16-3) is the two-time defending Kentucky state champion and is ranked No. 12 in the country according to latest ESPN poll. Timberland player never misses a beat on the court after overcoming cancer battle Timberland basketball player Leah Wilmsmeyer's battle and recovery from breast cancer has been an inspiration to her team and opponents alike. Kraus sparks Okawville past O’Fallon in Highland Tournament semifinals HIGHLAND — Okawville junior Alayna Kraus was in her comfort zone Thursday, and that spelled big trouble for the O’Fallon Panthers. Dahlhoff steps up to help Whitfield restart its season with loss to Edwardsville CREVE COEUR — Caroline Dahlhoff's stat line was unimpressive. Alton tops Mater Dei, advances to Highland Tournament title game HIGHLAND — Kiyoko Proctor lurked in the passing lanes on defense. Pickett powers Fort Zumwalt West past Francis Howell in GAC South showdown WELDON SPRING — Heidi Pickett learned the hard way. Bush trumps father, leads Vashon past Pattonville in All Girls Showcase Ja'Nyla Bush knew it would be a chilly ride home. Alton takes control down stretch, subdues Okawville for Highland Tournament title Undefeated Redbirds set program record for victories in a season with 23. Witherspoon, Turner help John Burroughs roll past Lutheran South LADUE — John Burroughs junior Monet Witherspoon remembers being impressed by current teammate Allie Turner when the two faced off against each… Fast start by Davis, Althoff proves too much for Alton Marquette BELLEVILLE — Charleece Davis was in the middle of the action Wednesday.