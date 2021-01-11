 Skip to main content
Recap: Herculaneum breezes by Perryville
Emily Wiese notched 17 points and 11 rebounds to propel Herculaneum over visiting Perryville 60-39 Monday.

Also finishing in double figures for Herculaneum was Paige Fowler with 23 points. Other leading rebounders for Herculaneum were Madilyn Dearing (8) and Paige Fowler (8).

Herculaneum (7-5) will host North County on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Perryville (8-4) plays at Jefferson on Thursday at 7 p.m.

