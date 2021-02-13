 Skip to main content
Recap: Herculaneum breezes by St. Vincent
Recap: Herculaneum breezes by St. Vincent

Herculaneum breezed by St. Vincent 66-47 Saturday at St. Vincent.

The Black Cats were seven of 16 (44 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Paige Fowler led Herculaneum with 17 points, while Emily Wiese finished with 14 and Madilyn Dearing added 11.

Herculaneum (14-9) goes on the road to play Seckman on Monday at 7 p.m. St. Vincent (6-5) plays at home against Oran on Monday at 6 p.m.

