Recap: Herculaneum breezes by St. Vincent

Herculaneum breezed by St. Vincent 66-47 Saturday at St. Vincent.
The Black Cats were seven of 16 (44 percent) from outside the 3-point arc. Paige Fowler led Herculaneum with 17 points, while Emily Wiese finished with 14 and Madilyn Dearing added 11.
Herculaneum (14-9) goes on the road to play Seckman on Monday at 7 p.m. St. Vincent (6-5) plays at home against Oran on Monday at 6 p.m.
