Mya Courtois was the leading scorer for Festus with 16 points and Josie Allen added 15. The leading rebounders for Festus were Jersey Latham (8) and Elizabeth Skaggs (8).

Herculaneum (5-2) plays at Ste. Genevieve on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Festus (5-3) goes on the road to play Steeleville on Monday, December 26 at 11:30 a.m.