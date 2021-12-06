Recap: Herculaneum defeats Grandview

Herculaneum defeated visiting Grandview 40-34 Monday.
Catherine Wakeland led the way for Grandview with 14 points and Anna Belle Wakeland added 12. The leading rebounders for Grandview were Anna Belle Wakeland (10) and Natalee Moore (8).
Herculaneum (4-1) plays at Lutheran South on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. Grandview (1-2) travels to Crystal City on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
