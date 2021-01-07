 Skip to main content
Recap: Herculaneum tops Fox
Herculaneum topped visiting Fox 69-57 Thursday.

Minea Dervisevic led Fox with 19 points, while Aubrey Andrews finished with 16 and Rachel Krieger added 11.

Herculaneum (5-5) plays at Washington on Saturday at noon. Fox (4-6) plays at University City on Friday, January 15 at 6 p.m.

