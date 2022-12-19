Recap: Hermann defeats Borgia

Hermann defeated visiting Borgia 42-37 Monday.
Ava Hughes led Hermann with 12 points and Holly Heldt added 10.
Hermann (6-1) visits Tolton on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Borgia (2-6) hosts New Haven on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Hermann defeated visiting Borgia 42-37 Monday.
Ava Hughes led Hermann with 12 points and Holly Heldt added 10.
Hermann (6-1) visits Tolton on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Borgia (2-6) hosts New Haven on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Grace Restovich reveled in the moment.
COLUMBIA, Ill. — Jeff Ottenschnieder finally had to call it off.
ORCHARD FARM — Meghan Bradley would love to be a starter on the Ursuline basketball team.
HIGHLAND, Ill. — Jordan Bircher seemed lost in the moment.
The East St. Louis High girls basketball team has forfeited its next three games after an altercation Tuesday night in its Southwestern Confer…
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/5/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. O'Fallon (6-1)NR2. Alton (5-0)NR3. Eureka (3-2)NR4. St. Joseph's (3-2)NR…
O'FALLON, Mo. — Westminster sophomore Addie Kane doesn't mind getting up at 5 a.m. on a regular basis.
MANCHESTER — Annalise Dorr marched to the bench, glaring daggers at the floor after getting tagged with her fourth foul on Friday.
BELLEVILLE — O'Fallon High senior guard Shannon Dowell made it a point to be punctual Saturday.
Fort Zumwalt East toppled visiting Hazelwood West 48-33 Wednesday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.