Recap: Hermann defeats Borgia

Hermann defeated visiting Borgia 42-37 Monday.

Ava Hughes led Hermann with 12 points and Holly Heldt added 10.

Hermann (6-1) visits Tolton on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Borgia (2-6) hosts New Haven on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

