 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Hermann defeats Montgomery County
0 comments

Recap: Hermann defeats Montgomery County

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Hermann defeated visiting Montgomery County 55-51 Monday.

Grace Winkelmann led Hermann with 16 points and Holly Heldt added 12. Taylor Flake led the way for Montgomery County with 15 points and Hannah Broniec added 11.

Hermann (9-7) plays at California on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Montgomery County (8-6) plays at O'Fallon Christian on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports