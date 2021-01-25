Recap: Hermann defeats Montgomery County

Hermann defeated visiting Montgomery County 55-51 Monday.
-
Grace Winkelmann led Hermann with 16 points and Holly Heldt added 12. Taylor Flake led the way for Montgomery County with 15 points and Hannah Broniec added 11.
Hermann (9-7) plays at California on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Montgomery County (8-6) plays at O'Fallon Christian on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
