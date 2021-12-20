Recap: Hermann downs Borgia

Hermann downed Borgia 54-46 Monday at Borgia.
Free throws made a difference in the Bearcats win. They converted 15 of 21, while the Knights made five of eight for the game. Ava Hughes led Hermann with 21 points, while Grace Godat finished with 10 and Malerie Schutt added 10. Kaitlyn Patke led the way for Borgia with 16 points and Lexie Meyer added 15.
Hermann (6-3) will host Southern Boone on Monday, January 3 at 6 p.m. Borgia (4-5) plays at home against Notre Dame on Thursday, January 6 at 7 p.m.
