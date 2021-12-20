 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Recap: Hermann downs Borgia
0 comments

Recap: Hermann downs Borgia

  • 0

Hermann downed Borgia 54-46 Monday at Borgia.

Free throws made a difference in the Bearcats win. They converted 15 of 21, while the Knights made five of eight for the game. Ava Hughes led Hermann with 21 points, while Grace Godat finished with 10 and Malerie Schutt added 10. Kaitlyn Patke led the way for Borgia with 16 points and Lexie Meyer added 15.

Hermann (6-3) will host Southern Boone on Monday, January 3 at 6 p.m. Borgia (4-5) plays at home against Notre Dame on Thursday, January 6 at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News