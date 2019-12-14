Quincy Erickson had 11 points and 12 rebounds to propel Hermann over Blair Oaks 41-39 Saturday at Jefferson City.
Also finishing in double figures for Hermann was Gracie Winkelmann with 14 points.
Hermann (6-1) hosts Washington on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Quincy Erickson had 11 points and 12 rebounds to propel Hermann over Blair Oaks 41-39 Saturday at Jefferson City.
Also finishing in double figures for Hermann was Gracie Winkelmann with 14 points.
Hermann (6-1) hosts Washington on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.