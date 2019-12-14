Subscribe for 99¢

Quincy Erickson had 11 points and 12 rebounds to propel Hermann over Blair Oaks 41-39 Saturday at Jefferson City.

Also finishing in double figures for Hermann was Gracie Winkelmann with 14 points.

Hermann (6-1) hosts Washington on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

