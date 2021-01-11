Recap: Hermann handily defeats North Callaway

Hermann handily defeated visiting North Callaway 58-34 Monday.
Grace Godat led the way for Hermann with 10 points and Maya Wideman added 10.
Hermann (5-5) plays at home against Montgomery County on Wednesday at 8 p.m. North Callaway (0-2) will host New Bloomfield on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
