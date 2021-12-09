 Skip to main content
Recap: Hermann topples South Callaway
Hermann toppled visiting South Callaway 60-47 Thursday.

The leading scorers for Hermann were Malerie Schutt (13), Kennedie Witthaus (13), Grace Godat (11) and Holly Heldt (11).

Hermann (3-3) will host Belle on Monday at 6 p.m. South Callaway (0-2) hosts New Haven on Thursday, January 20 at 6 p.m.

