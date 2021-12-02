Recap: Hickman defeats Troy Buchanan

The Kewpies hit 13 of 19 free throw attempts, while the Trojans made six of seven. Lucy Elfrink led Hickman with 16 points, while Ashtyn Klusmeyer finished with 15 and Jayla Griffith added 12. Kinsey Dueker led Troy Buchanan with 17 points, while Sarah Means finished with 13 and Maggie Illig added 12.