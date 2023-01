Abby Schultz led the way for Highland with 13 points and Jordan Bircher added 12. Megan Janson led the way for Collinsville with 13 points.

Highland (18-5) goes on the road to play Mater Dei on Monday at 8:30 p.m. Collinsville (10-11) goes on the road to play Belleville East on Monday at 5:30 p.m.