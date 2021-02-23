Recap: Highland breezes by Jerseyville
- StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/15/2021 Large school rankingsLast Week1. Holt (19-2)22. Webster Groves (15-5)43. Francis Howell Central (…
Amelia Bell is averaging 19.3 points and 10 rebounds per game, among tops in the rugged Southwestern Conference.
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 2/22/2021 Large school rankingsLast Week1. Holt (19-2)12. Webster Groves (16-5)23. Francis Howell Central (…
JERSEYVILLE — Grace Myers' first step wasn't backward when the shot went up from her teammates.
Girls Basketball Best Performances from 2/20/2021Scoring Leaders
TROY, Ill. — Alyssa Powell could have broken out one of her notebooks Monday after picking up her third foul midway through the second quarter.
Laura Werner still has the image ingrained in her mind.There was a lone fifth grader, standing all by herself with a basketball, shooting at a…
Large school ranking schools - 2/221. Holt (19-2) is idle.2. Webster Groves (16-5) is idle.3. Francis Howell Central (16-5) def. Francis Howel…
Girls Basketball Best Performances from 2/19/2021Scoring Leaders
Girls Basketball Best Performances from 2/22/2021Scoring Leaders