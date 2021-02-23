 Skip to main content
Recap: Highland breezes by Jerseyville
Recap: Highland breezes by Jerseyville

Highland breezed by Jerseyville 56-37 Tuesday at Jerseyville.

Tessa Crawford led Jerseyville with 12 points.

Highland (4-1) will host Waterloo on Thursday at 6 p.m. Jerseyville (6-2) goes on the road to play Triad on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

