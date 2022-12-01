 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Highland defeats Mascoutah

Highland defeated visiting Mascoutah 49-45 Thursday.

Highland (7-1) hosts Chatham Glenwood on Saturday at 1 p.m. Mascoutah (4-3) goes on the road to play Columbia on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

