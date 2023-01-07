 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Highland edges Waterloo

Larissa Taylor posted 19 points and 10 rebounds to propel Highland past visiting Waterloo 54-52 Saturday.

The Bulldogs shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on six of 15 shots. Waterloo hit seven of 14 3-pointers. Also finishing in double figures for Highland was Grace Wilke with 24 points. Norah Gum was the leading scorer for Waterloo with 23 points and Sam Lindhorst added 17. The other leading rebounder for Highland was Jordan Bircher (8). The leading rebounders for Waterloo were Norah Gum (10) and Sam Lindhorst (9).

Highland (17-4) plays at Mascoutah on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Waterloo (11-6) visits Collinsville on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

