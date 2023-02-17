Recap: Highland gets by Waterloo StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Feb 17, 2023 Feb 17, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Highland got by visiting Waterloo 52-49 Friday.Norah Gum was the leading scorer for Waterloo with 16 points and Sam Lindhorst added 10.Highland (24-7) hosts Mattoon on Tuesday at 6 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 02-17-2023 Sports STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Girls basketball spotlight: St. Pius X's Krodinger honors brother with continued stellar play P.J. Krodinger doesn't have to look too far for motivation. Waterloo cruises into regional final with emphatic win over Civic Memorial HIGHLAND, Ill. — Waterloo High senior guard Sam Lindhorst notices it right away. Schroeder triggers third-quarter eruption to send Breese Central past Freeburg for 2A regional title SPARTA — Kaydence Schroeder wants to set the record straight. Carlyle catches Father McGivney in fourth quarter in 1A regional final Carlyle avenged earlier loss to Father McGivney to stay alive in postseason. McCline's late 3-pointer helps East St. Louis top Mascoutah in 3A regional title game Shakara McCline scored 28 points as the Flyerettes advanced to the sectional semifinals.