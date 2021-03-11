 Skip to main content
Recap: Highland handily defeats Waterloo
Highland handily defeated Waterloo 57-33 Thursday at Waterloo.

Nora Gum led the way for Waterloo with 20 points. The leading rebounder for Waterloo was Nora Gum (14)

Waterloo (3-10) will host Roxana on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

