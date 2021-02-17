 Skip to main content
Recap: Highland rolls past Triad
Highland rolled past visiting Triad 61-31 Wednesday.

Kirsten Taylor led Highland with 16 points, while Bella LaPorta finished with 12 and Taylor Kesner added 10.

Highland (2-0) will host Civic Memorial on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Triad (2-1) hosts Mascoutah on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

