Recap: Highland topples Salem, Illinois
Highland toppled Salem, Illinois 54-40 Saturday at Salem, Illinois.

The Bulldogs were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 17 shots. Grace Wilke led the way for Highland with 19 points and Emma Warner added 11.

Highland (2-4) plays at home against Waterloo on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Salem, Illinois (0-4) hosts West Frankfort on Monday at 6 p.m.

