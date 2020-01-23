Recap: Highland tops O'Fallon

Highland topped visiting O'Fallon 46-36 Thursday.
Missed free throws factored heavily into the Panthers loss to the Bulldogs. The Panthers made only 5-12 (42 percent), while the Bulldogs connected on 18 of 25. Ellie Brown led Highland with 13 points, while Kirsten Taylor finished with 13 and Bella LaPorta added 11. Kayla Gordon led the way for O'Fallon with 10 points.
Highland (18-6) goes on the road to play Civic Memorial on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. O'Fallon (18-4) visits Teutopolis on Saturday at 1 p.m.