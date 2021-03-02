 Skip to main content
Recap: Highland triumphs over Triad
Highland cruised to a 53-19 win over Triad Tuesday at Triad.

Bella LaPorta led Highland with 13 points, while Grace Wilke finished with 12 and Abby Huelsmann added 10.

Highland (7-2) visits Civic Memorial on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Triad (5-3) goes on the road to play Mascoutah on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

