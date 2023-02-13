Hillsboro got double-doubles from Kaylee Hilton (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Ashley Hilton (18 points, 10 rebounds) defeating visiting Mehlville 64-43 Monday.
The Hawks dominated the boards, outrebounding the Panthers 41-24. Also finishing in double figures for Hillsboro was Dyllan Day with 12 points. Emma Angeles led the way for Mehlville with 11 points and Jessica Castaldi added 10.
Hillsboro (17-6) plays at home against Perryville on Thursday at 7 p.m. Mehlville (10-12) plays at home against Fox on Friday at 7 p.m.