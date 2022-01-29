Recap: Hillsboro edges Seckman

Hillsboro defeated Seckman 50-48 in overtime Saturday at Hillsboro.
Jamison Spreck led Seckman with 19 points and Abby Coe added 15.
Hillsboro (9-9) visits Seckman on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Seckman (5-11) hosts Hillsboro on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Hillsboro defeated Seckman 50-48 in overtime Saturday at Hillsboro.
Jamison Spreck led Seckman with 19 points and Abby Coe added 15.
Hillsboro (9-9) visits Seckman on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Seckman (5-11) hosts Hillsboro on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Francis Howell senior Libby Brewster is third in the area in scoring at 23.5 points per game. She is in line to hit the 1,000-point mark for her career this week.
Taylor Brown scores 24 to lead Lift For Life past East St. Louis 53-40.
Civic Memorial hit nine 3-point shots to knock off Triad 56-47 in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest on Thursday. Olivia Durbin scored 16 points for the winners.
O'FALLON, Mo. — Defense has been the calling card all season for the Fort Zumwalt West High girls basketball team, and it was again Tuesday night.
O'FALLON, Ill. — Nick Knolhoff got his wish.
St. Charles West holds off Orchard Farm 41-38 in a GAC North showdown. It was the Eagles first loss of the season.
Safiyah Reed passed the 1,000-point mark for her career in leading STEAM Academy to a 63-54 win over St. Dominic on Wednesday. She had a game-high 30 points.
Clayton senior Izzy Ross had 14 points and 10 rebounds to help the Greyhounds to a 55-18 win over Parkway North on Thursday. Clayton captured the crown in the fourth-team Clayton Round-Robin with three successive wins.
Bombers score final 10 points and move into position to claim their first league crown since 2004.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Kate Restovich wasn't happy with how her first half went Thursday night.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.