Recap: Hillsboro, Illinois rolls past Gillespie

Layne Rupert had a game-high 25 points to lead Hillsboro, Illinois to a 55-27 win over visiting Gillespie Tuesday.

Also finishing in double figures for Hillsboro, Illinois was Alex Frailey with 12 points. Madison Niemeyer led the way for Gillespie with 10 points.

Hillsboro, Illinois (6-4) hosts Staunton on Thursday at 6 p.m. Gillespie (6-8) plays at Piasa Southwestern on Thursday at 6 p.m.