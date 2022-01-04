Recap: Hillsboro, Illinois rolls past Gillespie

Layne Rupert had a game-high 25 points to lead Hillsboro, Illinois to a 55-27 win over visiting Gillespie Tuesday.
-
Also finishing in double figures for Hillsboro, Illinois was Alex Frailey with 12 points. Madison Niemeyer led the way for Gillespie with 10 points.
Hillsboro, Illinois (6-4) hosts Staunton on Thursday at 6 p.m. Gillespie (6-8) plays at Piasa Southwestern on Thursday at 6 p.m.
