Recap: Hillsboro, Illinois rolls past Staunton

Hillsboro, Illinois rolled past visiting Staunton 62-35 Monday.
Analise Best led the way for Staunton with 12 points.
Hillsboro, Illinois (8-2) plays at Vandalia on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Staunton (1-8) hosts Piasa Southwestern on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
