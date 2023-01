Layne Rupert had a game-high 25 points to lead Hillsboro, Illinois to a 71-39 win over visiting Gillespie Thursday.

Also finishing in double figures for Hillsboro, Illinois were Alex Frailey (11) and Addison Lowe (10). Mia Brawner led the way for Gillespie with 11 points.

Hillsboro, Illinois (11-9) plays at home against Raymond Lincolnwood on Monday at 6 p.m. Gillespie (14-13) will host Kincaid South Fork on Monday at 6 p.m.