 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Hillsboro tops Bunker
0 comments

Recap: Hillsboro tops Bunker

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Hillsboro topped Bunker 52-41 Thursday at West County (Leadwood).

Zoe Wood led Hillsboro with 14 points, while Bailey Scallet finished with 10 and Kayla VanHorn added 10. The leading rebounders for Hillsboro were Dyllan Day (8), Bailey Scallet (8) and Zoe Wood (8).

Hillsboro (4-6) visits St. Pius X on Monday at 7 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports