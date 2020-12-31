Recap: Hillsboro tops Bunker

Hillsboro topped Bunker 52-41 Thursday at West County (Leadwood).
Zoe Wood led Hillsboro with 14 points, while Bailey Scallet finished with 10 and Kayla VanHorn added 10. The leading rebounders for Hillsboro were Dyllan Day (8), Bailey Scallet (8) and Zoe Wood (8).
Hillsboro (4-6) visits St. Pius X on Monday at 7 p.m.
